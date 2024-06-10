Vorteilswelt
Bang after the election

Managing Director of the ÖVP Tirol has to vacate his chair

Nachrichten
10.06.2024 10:11

A bang in the Tyrolean ÖVP! At the meeting of the provincial party executive on Monday morning, the previous managing director Sebastian Kolland is to retire. A successor is already being discussed.

Kolland wants to focus more on his work as a member of the provincial parliament, deputy mayor of Ebbs and district party chairman of Kufstein. A successor as regional managing director is already being discussed. Florian Klotz, Mayor of Holzgau and Vice President of the municipal association, is expected to take Kolland's place.

Anyone who knows me also knows how important the district and my home municipality are to me. That's why the decision was very clear to me at the end of the day.

Sebastian Kolland

Counted out since the Innsbruck election
The Unterländer has been counted out since the Innsbruck election. The miserable performance of the "new" ÖVP is partly due to Kolland. The loss in the EU elections has now led to him having to vacate his seat. His deputy Margret Falkner, the ÖVP's lead candidate for the National Council elections in the Oberland region, also has to go.

"Dancing at all weddings is not possible in the long term"
"I was always aware that I would have to make this decision at some point," Kolland said in a statement. He added: "Dancing at all weddings is not an option in the long term. And anyone who knows me also knows how important the district and my home community are to me. So at the end of the day, the decision was very clear to me. To ensure a smooth transition, I have of course promised to continue to support the new Managing Director Florian Klotz beyond July 1 with all my energy and experience and to work alongside him."

