Had to “shoot myself up” with alcohol before sex scenes

Not that Dame Joan has been offered a role in recent years for which she would have had to strip bare again. She joked: "Our civilization would end if I did that in front of the camera." Yet it was she who caused a scandal over half a century ago when she posed for Playboy at the age of 49. At the time, this was considered outrageous and unseemly for a woman of her age. Collins is glad that female sex symbols today "have a longer shelf life" than in the past: "Just look at Jennifer Lopez at 54 or Demi Moore, who still looks incredibly good at 61. We've come a long way!"