“He’s scared”: new round in the Formula 1 spat

Counterattack from Schumacher

Ralf Schumacher has no understanding at all for Steiner's words. Steiner and Schumacher had actually only buried the hatchet at the beginning of the season. Now it's back to square one. "I'm starting to get the feeling that he's doing everything he can to prevent this (editor's note: a Formula 1 comeback for Mick)," the ex-driver shakes his head. According to Schumacher, Haas is doing well without Steiner. "Even very well, as you can see this year."