WSG Tirol
A real treat called Lyon in Wattens
The green and white sports boss Stefan Köck is quietly "working" on the Bundesliga team for the 2024/25 season - and still has plenty of time to do so. On the other hand, WSG Tirol's opponents for the preparation period have been decided - and they will make some Tyrolean soccer hearts beat faster.
Neo-coach Philipp Semlic can currently plan with 17 players for the start of training on June 19. "But there will certainly be two or three new players by then," Stefan Köck promises his new companion. Certainly one of two required central defenders, probably also a winger. But the green-white sports boss would have time until September 5 (!) - something that has often been exploited in recent years when it comes to strikers with guaranteed goals ("we will also reactivate our good contacts in Italy and Germany"). Only then will the red-white-red transfer window close.
Packed with stars
Semlic probably wouldn't be one hundred percent happy with that. Especially as the coach and his new squad will be facing top opponents in preparation. After a fan game in Fliess (June 28), Swiss second division third-placed FC Vaduz will be a guest at the Gernot-Langes-Stadion (July 5), after which the Tyrolean Bundesliga side will take on Dynamo Kiev (July 9) and Greuther Fürth (July 12/venues still to be determined).
But the absolute summer highlight awaits the Tyrolean soccer fans at the official season opener on July 19 in Wattens: Olympique Lyon (still in the European Cup places after a disastrous start), including ex-Bayern player Corentin Tolisso and Serbia's former star Nemanja Matic, will be an absolute top team for the final form check in the crystal city!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
