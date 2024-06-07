A real treat called Lyon in Wattens

Neo-coach Philipp Semlic can currently plan with 17 players for the start of training on June 19. "But there will certainly be two or three new players by then," Stefan Köck promises his new companion. Certainly one of two required central defenders, probably also a winger. But the green-white sports boss would have time until September 5 (!) - something that has often been exploited in recent years when it comes to strikers with guaranteed goals ("we will also reactivate our good contacts in Italy and Germany"). Only then will the red-white-red transfer window close.