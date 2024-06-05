Affected person reports
“The only thing that helps with betting addiction is a knife to the throat”
On the occasion of the European Football Championship, the city of Wels is addressing the topic of sports betting and gambling addiction. At a press event, an ex-gambling addict reported on his experiences. He tried several times to get away from sports betting. In the end, he only succeeded after his girlfriend threatened to break up with him.
The figures are worrying: 114 people visited the gambling addiction counseling service in Wels last year. 89 were actually addicted to gambling. At 17, the youngest was not even of legal age. "On average, these people are 35 years old, have already gambled away 20,000 euros and are 15,000 euros in debt," says Florian Meingast from the advice center. Slightly more than half of the people advised slipped into problems through slot machines, 43% became addicted to gambling through sports betting.
On average, three relatives of a gambling addict develop symptoms such as depression, sleep disorders or heart disease themselves.
Christa Raggl-Mühlberger, FP-Vizebürgermeisterin
In view of the upcoming European Football Championship, the FP Deputy Mayor of Wels, Christa Raggl-Mühlberger, is now also sounding the alarm. "Politicians need to get their act together, sports betting is still considered a game of skill. But it is a game of chance, which means there is de facto no protection of minors. There are so many fates involved." During the EURO, the city's gambling addiction counseling service will draw attention to the dangers of sports betting at the public viewing event on Stadtplatz.
Betting at the age of 14
One person who went through "hell" is Stefan Falkner-Resch from the district of Grieskirchen: "I placed my first bet when I was 14, from 18 and with more money in my pocket it went very quickly. Even though I kept winning, I lost a low six-figure euro amount over the years." His everyday life revolved around betting and the idea of making money. Among other things, he terminated a building society savings contract.
Ideally, you discover the gambling addiction yourself and get help to get out of this vicious circle.
Stefan Falkner-Resch, Ex-Spielsüchtiger
He tried twice to get away from gambling, but relapsed immediately. "The only thing that helps is actually putting a knife to your throat. My then girlfriend and now wife threatened to break up with me if I didn't stop. It was only well-intentioned and the only right way". The 35-year-old deprived himself of sport for two years and did not watch any games on TV.
