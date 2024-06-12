Dritte Hand: Mostviertel dialect fantasies

To support the production of the album, Dritte Hand repeatedly relied creatively on crowdfunding measures and showed more commitment than many of their competitors would. For example, an existing song was reworked with new lyrics for Valentine's Day for exactly 14.02 euros and sold exclusively to one person. The wealth of ideas knows no bounds at Bandcamp. "We are a very procrastinating collective. We like to keep ourselves busy with things so we don't have to work properly, which is why there were so many different rewards in our crowdfunding system." The many jobs and side projects also meant that five years passed between the previous album and "Olle Viecha, olle Fisch". "Some songs came extremely quickly, others took us years to write," Schlager sums up, "everything just happens as it flows out of us."