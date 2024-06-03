Victim is a volleyball player
14-year-old steals car and crashes into police car
During a volleyball match, a 14-year-old from Vienna-Favoriten sneaked into the changing room and rummaged through the players' jacket pockets. In addition to wallets, he also took a car key. The reckless joyride in the stolen Toyota ended in an accident.
"My client overslept. But he's now on his way to court by cab," sighs lawyer Maximilian Lohsmann, waiting outside courtroom 11. It is 12 noon and the defendant he is representing is just 14 years old. At around 12.45 p.m., the teenager from Favoriten slurps his way down the corridor, clearly not under any stress. "Why are you so late? We're all waiting here," asks Judge Daniela Zwangsleitner, who had already heard five juvenile criminal cases at the time. "I'm sorry, I fell asleep again." - "Is there no school today?" - "Yes, but because I had to come here, I didn't go to school." - "So you took advantage of the trial to skip the first few lessons." The defendant lowers his head.
It was lucky that nothing more happened and there was no personal injury.
Chase through Favoriten
He is in court for a crime committed on April 6. On that day, there was a men's volleyball tournament at a school in the tenth district. The boy sneaked into the locker room and emptied the athletes' jacket pockets, taking purses. And a car key. The matching brand-new Toyota Hybrid was quickly found. The teenager decided to sell the car and drove off. A chase with the police ensued. A short one. Then the young car thief crashed the red vehicle into a police car. "What were they thinking?" Mrs. Rat wants to know. "I don't know. I wasn't thinking at all," was the answer from the 14-year-old, who was being looked after by the child and youth welfare service.
A warning from Ms. Rat
"It was lucky that nothing more happened, that there was no personal injury," says Lohsmann. His client accepts the six-month conditional sentence for theft, unauthorized use of vehicles and endangering physical safety, among other things. At the end of the hearing, Ms. Rat points towards the window: "Think about whether you really want to sit over there in custody in the future."
