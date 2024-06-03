14-year-old steals car and crashes into police car

"My client overslept. But he's now on his way to court by cab," sighs lawyer Maximilian Lohsmann, waiting outside courtroom 11. It is 12 noon and the defendant he is representing is just 14 years old. At around 12.45 p.m., the teenager from Favoriten slurps his way down the corridor, clearly not under any stress. "Why are you so late? We're all waiting here," asks Judge Daniela Zwangsleitner, who had already heard five juvenile criminal cases at the time. "I'm sorry, I fell asleep again." - "Is there no school today?" - "Yes, but because I had to come here, I didn't go to school." - "So you took advantage of the trial to skip the first few lessons." The defendant lowers his head.