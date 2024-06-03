Everything in hand
Now Wals-Grünau can reap the harvest
After beating Bischofshofen, Wals-Grünau can secure a ticket to the ÖFB Cup with their own hands. Christoph Knaus' team can also become the second-best team in Salzburg. BSK, meanwhile, are mourning injuries.
Nobody would have thought that, except for us in the team," said Wals-Grünau coach Christoph Knaus in amazement. After the 3:1 victory over Bischofshofen on the last Westliga matchday, his team now has a ticket to the ÖFB Cup in its own hands. What's more, with a win and a slip-up by FC Pinzgau, the Flachgauers can still become the second-best Salzburg team in the league.
"It's a dream. It's unbelievable that we can achieve these goals in the last round," enthused the manager, who took over the team in tenth place in January. After that, the team showed a completely different face. Since Knaus has been in office, Wals-Grünau has been playing in the Western League, which is also confirmed by the spring table. They are level on points with Austria and Hohenems in first place. The team in fifth place wants to reap the rewards on Saturday in Altach. A fan bus will bring the necessary "twelfth man" to Vorarlberg.
Hoping for eleven fit players
Bischofshofen only won in the Ländle last Thursday. As is well known, BSK found themselves at a disadvantage because they had to play against Grünau on Saturday. The short recovery time was also decisive for coach Thomas Schnöll: "In terms of personnel, we played from the very last hole. Of course, one more day of regeneration would have been an advantage." The coach had to make changes during the warm-up and striker Kristo Shehu was unable to start. "He was in so much pain from the artificial turf in Altach and had swollen knees. Replacement Khery Hamka has had two training sessions in the past seven weeks," moaned Schnöll, who lost Famuditimi with a potentially serious muscle injury. Nevertheless, the Pongau team are looking ahead: "We have to make sure that we can find eleven healthy players somewhere next week."
At the same time, the players are hoping for Altach: "They are very good. It won't be easy for Grünau away from home," says defender Konstantin Gertig.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
