Now Wals-Grünau can reap the harvest

Hoping for eleven fit players

Bischofshofen only won in the Ländle last Thursday. As is well known, BSK found themselves at a disadvantage because they had to play against Grünau on Saturday. The short recovery time was also decisive for coach Thomas Schnöll: "In terms of personnel, we played from the very last hole. Of course, one more day of regeneration would have been an advantage." The coach had to make changes during the warm-up and striker Kristo Shehu was unable to start. "He was in so much pain from the artificial turf in Altach and had swollen knees. Replacement Khery Hamka has had two training sessions in the past seven weeks," moaned Schnöll, who lost Famuditimi with a potentially serious muscle injury. Nevertheless, the Pongau team are looking ahead: "We have to make sure that we can find eleven healthy players somewhere next week."