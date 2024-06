House prices are galloping away from our incomes

"Krone":Many Austrians feel that they can no longer afford to buy property. Is that really the case?

Robert Zadrazil: If you look at the last 20 years, the average income in Austria has risen by around 65 percent, but property prices have risen by over 100 percent. In 2004, an average annual salary could still buy 14 square meters of property, but most recently it was only 7.5 square meters.