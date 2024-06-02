After heavy rain
Several slopes in the Ländle region have started to slide
The heavy rain and its aftermath: Due to the immense amounts of rainfall, several slopes in Vorarlberg have started to slide. In Bildstein, a mudslide has occurred right on the edge of the settlement, and the landslide slope in Hörbranz, which is now known throughout the state, is also unstable again.
First things first: as things stand at the moment, no houses are in acute danger. Not even those buildings in Bildstein in the immediate vicinity of which a landslide has occurred. However, the access road had to be temporarily closed for safety reasons, but has since been reopened to traffic.
Hörbranz at risk again
The slope in Hörbranz, where a huge landslide occurred in April last year, is also moving again. Extreme subsidence and movements of up to ten meters have occurred at the upper measuring points, state geologist Eva Vigl told Radio Vorarlberg. Fortunately, the mud masses could be diverted away from the settlement area and the emergency services seem to have the situation under control.
Nine mudslides
A total of nine mudslides have been recorded in the past two days, including one that displaced a road in Alberschwende. Fortunately, these were only superficial landslides.
Due to the saturated soils, it is to be hoped that no large amounts of precipitation will fall over Vorarlberg in the next two weeks - otherwise the situation could quickly worsen again.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
