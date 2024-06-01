Breath of the billion-dollar league thrilled record crowd

The visitors took a 6:0 lead on the field and it took some time for the Vikings machinery to get rolling. But in the end, it was a clear 27:6 victory. In which joy and sorrow were close together. After touchdowns from Bouah, Pajarinen and Bierbaumer, quarterback Holmes was injured and had to leave the field. Youngster Alex Reischl stepped in. And the 21-year-old not only mastered a two-point conversion, but also added a touchdown himself! "Alex is always well prepared, one of everyone's favorite players in the franchise," praised head coach Chris Calaycay. "We got the win together as a team. I didn't do anything special, I just played what was announced," said Reischl, who is also quite American, practising understatement.