Project in East Tyrol
Young farmers bury time capsules with messages
Young farmers have launched a project to unite tradition and the future. To this end, holes were dug in the ground in numerous communities. 20 local groups took part in this campaign.
Under the motto "Time capsule - link between tradition and the future", 20 local groups of the Young Farmers' Association/Landjugend (JB/LB) East Tyrol joined forces and buried several small treasures.
The idea behind it: Each group designed its own capsule and built it together. The weather-resistant and environmentally conscious containers were filled with personal items, stories, memories and other current things. The "treasures" range from hand tools and photos to current music and personal letters.
We not only want to preserve our great traditions, but also look to the future and leave a message for future generations.
Maximilian Jans, Obmann JB/LJ im Bezirk Lienz
The vessels were buried in the communities in mid-May. They will remain untouched in the ground until 2050. The messages and contents are to be preserved for future generations.
"Our aim with this project is not only to build a bridge between the past, present and future, but also to strengthen the community. We not only want to preserve our great traditions, but also look to the future and leave a message for future generations," explains Maximilian Jans, Chairman of the JB/LJ in the district of Lienz.
20 local groups involved
A total of 20 local groups took part in the time capsule project. The young farmers from Abfaltersbach, Ainet, Anras, Außervillgraten, Gaimberg, Innervillgraten, Iselsberg-Stronach, Kals, Kartitsch, Lavant, Nußdorf-Debant, Panzendorf, Schlaiten, Sillian, St. Johann, St. Veit, Strassen, Tessenberg, Thurn and Patriasdorf took part.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.