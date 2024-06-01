Vorteilswelt
Project in East Tyrol

Young farmers bury time capsules with messages

Nachrichten
01.06.2024 18:00

Young farmers have launched a project to unite tradition and the future. To this end, holes were dug in the ground in numerous communities. 20 local groups took part in this campaign.

Under the motto "Time capsule - link between tradition and the future", 20 local groups of the Young Farmers' Association/Landjugend (JB/LB) East Tyrol joined forces and buried several small treasures.

The idea behind it: Each group designed its own capsule and built it together. The weather-resistant and environmentally conscious containers were filled with personal items, stories, memories and other current things. The "treasures" range from hand tools and photos to current music and personal letters.

Zitat Icon

We not only want to preserve our great traditions, but also look to the future and leave a message for future generations.

 Maximilian Jans, Obmann JB/LJ im Bezirk Lienz

The vessels were buried in the communities in mid-May. They will remain untouched in the ground until 2050. The messages and contents are to be preserved for future generations.

The young farmers buried the vessels. (Bild: JB/LJ Osttirol)
The young farmers buried the vessels.
(Bild: JB/LJ Osttirol)

"Our aim with this project is not only to build a bridge between the past, present and future, but also to strengthen the community. We not only want to preserve our great traditions, but also look to the future and leave a message for future generations," explains Maximilian Jans, Chairman of the JB/LJ in the district of Lienz.

20 local groups involved
A total of 20 local groups took part in the time capsule project. The young farmers from Abfaltersbach, Ainet, Anras, Außervillgraten, Gaimberg, Innervillgraten, Iselsberg-Stronach, Kals, Kartitsch, Lavant, Nußdorf-Debant, Panzendorf, Schlaiten, Sillian, St. Johann, St. Veit, Strassen, Tessenberg, Thurn and Patriasdorf took part.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Martin Oberbichler
Martin Oberbichler
