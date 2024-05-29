Hotel cancels party of FPÖ-affiliated fraternity

According to the "Stoppt die Rechten" initiative, AfD politician Matthias Helferich was due to give a speech at the 130th foundation festival of the Aldania fraternity. Helferich is also controversial within his own party: he is said to have described himself in chats as "the friendly face of National Socialism". The state association of North Rhine-Westphalia is currently conducting the second expulsion proceedings against him after the first failed.