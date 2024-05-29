These architects created the defensive bulwark

The coaching team is doing a great job

In soccer, everything and everyone has long been closely scrutinized. Data on individual players - whether in training or in matches - is recorded electronically so that it can be taken into account when managing stress levels. A coach alone would no longer be able to cope with the sheer volume of tasks. The Austrian U17 team manager knows this too. "I really have a great team. With assistant coach Christoph Wurm, the two analysts Bogdan Frisu and Daniel Gasser and goalkeeping coach Markus Krafka," Scherb also brings the protagonists to the fore who usually stay in the background. "They really do a top job."