Police officer was ordered to investigate himself

Joints for sleep problems

Among the "customers" was a colleague for whose girlfriend the police officer is said to have obtained "benzos". The order for the colleague's "honey mouse" was placed via chat messages, and he also wanted something "to smoke". The exchange of messages was seized during the investigation, and the still-officer orderer, who had occasionally resorted to smoking joints "because of sleep problems", got off with a fine at the police disciplinary court. Incidentally, the accused police officer, who is currently suspended, did not have the goods paid for.