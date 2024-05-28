Drug trial
Police officer was ordered to investigate himself
What came to light on the second day of the trial in Wels against a police officer and his "ex", who had ordered narcotics on the Internet on a large scale, was almost humorous. The alleged "black sheep" is said to have been commissioned by his unsuspecting boss to investigate himself, so to speak.
The chances of the investigation being successful seemed very good because the police officer lived in the same house as the recipient of an intercepted drug package. The Vöcklabruck command therefore gave the order for the 34-year-old to receive the file. Of course, his superiors had no idea that he would be investigating himself and his partner at the time.
Proceedings had been postponed
In the end, it all came to light and the couple, who according to the indictment ordered at least two kilograms of "speed" and 100 grams of ecstasy, consumed them themselves or distributed them to friends, had to appear in court in Wels for the second time on Tuesday after the trial was adjourned.
Joints for sleep problems
Among the "customers" was a colleague for whose girlfriend the police officer is said to have obtained "benzos". The order for the colleague's "honey mouse" was placed via chat messages, and he also wanted something "to smoke". The exchange of messages was seized during the investigation, and the still-officer orderer, who had occasionally resorted to smoking joints "because of sleep problems", got off with a fine at the police disciplinary court. Incidentally, the accused police officer, who is currently suspended, did not have the goods paid for.
Trial to continue on July 18
Because a witness did not show up on Tuesday, she is now being sought and the trial will continue on July 18. The couple are facing a prison sentence of up to ten years - the presumption of innocence applies.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
