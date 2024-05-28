The myth of Hong Kong

Hong Kong is called the "incense or fragrant harbor" in German - this comes from the spice traders. Or the sweet opium that was once traded here en masse. In 1843, after the wars over the poison, the British settled there. As booty, so to speak. It was called a crown colony until 1997, when the Union Jack, the British flag, was taken down once and for all. Today, the city of 8 million is a Chinese Special Administrative Region. And it is not called the "Asian New York" for nothing. Although that is a bit of a misnomer. It is the special blend of East and West that makes Hong Kong so unique.