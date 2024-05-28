Millions in aid for Papua New Guinea after landslide

People completely desperate

Videos showed crying residents who had rubbed their faces with a yellow paste made of mud - a sign of mourning in parts of Papua New Guinea. Evit Kambu, an elderly woman from the community, told the BBC that 18 family members were buried under the high masses of stones and earth. Countless acquaintances from her village were also buried. She felt completely helpless. Many helpers dug in the mud with their bare hands and shovels - but almost always in vain. According to reports, only very few victims have been rescued so far.