Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Thousands buried

Millions in aid for Papua New Guinea after landslide

Nachrichten
28.05.2024 09:40

Australia and New Zealand have pledged millions in aid to the people in the disaster area in Papua New Guinea. At the end of last week, a huge landslide buried an entire village in the remote highland province of Enga. At least 2000 people are said to be buried under the masses of rubble.

comment0 Kommentare

Further landslides are to be expected, said the chairman of the Enga Province Disaster Committee, Sandis Tsaka, on Tuesday. The government of Papua New Guinea called on thousands of people to leave the endangered region.

While people were digging for buried victims, masses of earth kept falling. A state of emergency has been declared in the landslide zone and neighboring areas in a remote part of the country. Between 4500 and 8000 people live there. According to Tsaka, not everyone was affected by the evacuations.

The consequences of the landslide are massive. (Bild: AP/Juho Valta/UNDP Papua New Guinea)
The consequences of the landslide are massive.
(Bild: AP/Juho Valta/UNDP Papua New Guinea)

Extremely difficult for aid workers
The evacuations in the disaster area are proving difficult. Due to the remote location, the impassable terrain and the tribal unrest in the region, the military is forced to escort the aid convoys, Tsaka continued. Heavy clearing equipment and relief supplies were only making slow progress towards the landslide area.

Help from neighboring countries
Australia has now announced that it will provide 2.5 million Australian dollars (around 1.5 million euros) in humanitarian aid to its northern neighbor. New Zealand promised 1.5 million New Zealand dollars (around 850,000 euros) on Tuesday. "As a close neighbor and friend, we will do everything we can to provide support," wrote Australian Defense Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles on X. The Australian armed forces are working closely with their counterparts in Papua New Guinea to coordinate the aid.

People are digging for buried victims with their bare hands. (Bild: AFP/UN DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME)
People are digging for buried victims with their bare hands.
(Bild: AFP/UN DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME)

People completely desperate
Videos showed crying residents who had rubbed their faces with a yellow paste made of mud - a sign of mourning in parts of Papua New Guinea. Evit Kambu, an elderly woman from the community, told the BBC that 18 family members were buried under the high masses of stones and earth. Countless acquaintances from her village were also buried. She felt completely helpless. Many helpers dug in the mud with their bare hands and shovels - but almost always in vain. According to reports, only very few victims have been rescued so far.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf