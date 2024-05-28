Polish gang convicted
LEGO sets worth 100,000 euros stolen in burglaries
In just two burglaries, a gang stole LEGO sets with a considerable value of over 100,000 euros. In Korneuburg (Lower Austria), the last thief now has to answer for his actions. The DNA expert opinion finally persuades him to confess - but this is not mitigating, according to the judge. He receives a prison sentence.
A Polish gang of burglars had a very special target in Lower Austria: toy stores. In two attacks, the men took huge amounts of toys from the stores in Mistelbach and Vormarkt - mainly LEGO sets. And to the value of over 100,000 euros.
Defendant buckles after DNA expert opinion
A 34-year-old Pole is now sitting in the dock at Korneuburg Regional Court; his two accomplices have already been convicted of the burglaries in 2015 and 2016. But the man wants nothing to do with them. However, the prosecutor is convinced: "The evidence collected against him speaks a clear and unambiguous language."
The defendant also has to admit this as soon as he is confronted with the incriminating DNA traces: "I change my responsibility. I have now confessed and don't want to say anything more." However, this no longer counts as a mitigating factor for the judge: "The evidence was so overwhelming that you had no choice but to admit it."
1311 pairs of glasses stolen in addition to LEGO
What also had to be admitted: in addition to the LEGO thefts, the gang also robbed an optician and made considerable loot there: 1311 pairs of glasses, 95 contact lenses, 28 bottles of lens fluid and various tools. The whole thing was worth over 170,000 euros. An additional 20-month prison sentence was imposed in consideration of a Polish judgment.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
