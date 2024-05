How an Amstetten family received a visit from a saint

He is regarded as one of the greatest shining lights of the Roman Catholic Church and stood up for social justice in his home country of El Salvador like no other. Óscar Romero ultimately paid for his fight against the military dictatorship at the time with his life in 1980. The man who was canonized by Pope Francis in 2018 even ended up in the Mostviertel region at one point during his work. More precisely: to the Brandstetter family in Amstetten. Romero really wanted to visit them.