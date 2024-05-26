Salzburg later in CL qualifiers thanks to Atalanta!

However, their opponents are not easy

Salzburg moves up in the qualifiers. As league runners-up, the Bulls should have entered the second round of the league stage at the end of July (July 23/24 and 30/31). This is now only the case on August 6/7 and 13 - i.e. after the start of the Bundesliga on the first weekend in August. However, the opponents are not easy, as the champions from smaller leagues take a different route into the restructured group stage.