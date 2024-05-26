Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Grazie mille!

Salzburg later in CL qualifiers thanks to Atalanta!

Nachrichten
26.05.2024 21:08

Atalanta Bergamo have spared runners-up Red Bull Salzburg a round in the Champions League qualifiers! Because the Europa League winners will finish the national league in third or fourth place after a 3-0 home win against Torino on Sunday, the Salzburg team will have to wait until the third of four qualifying rounds in the summer rather than the second.

comment0 Kommentare

If Atalanta had only finished fifth, Serie A sixth-placed AS Roma would also have played in the top flight. Instead of six tickets for Italy, Portugal's runners-up Benfica Lisbon now have a place in the Champions League.

However, their opponents are not easy
Salzburg moves up in the qualifiers. As league runners-up, the Bulls should have entered the second round of the league stage at the end of July (July 23/24 and 30/31). This is now only the case on August 6/7 and 13 - i.e. after the start of the Bundesliga on the first weekend in August. However, the opponents are not easy, as the champions from smaller leagues take a different route into the restructured group stage.

Atalanta left nothing to be desired against Torino. Goals from Gianluca Scamacca (26'), Europa League final hero Ademola Lookman (43') and Mario Pasalic (71' / penalty) ensured a clear result. Ex-Salzburg player Valentino Lazaro was substituted for Torino in the closing stages (72'). SSC Napoli's small hopes of reaching the European Cup are finally over. Last year's dethroned champions finished tenth in the Serie A table after a 0-0 draw at home to Lecce.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf