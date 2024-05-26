A small village on the once busy border

The red line marks where Italy ends and Austria begins. Today, there is a sense of emptiness and loneliness in the small village of Unterthörl, which begins right there. The antique store right by the road looks a little run-down. "It would be good to breathe some life back into this beautiful area," says Veronika Fatzi. The hairdresser is 72 years old and still works: "People already know that when the Smart or the Ape is at the door, they'll get a haircut."