“A lot of hard, physical violence happens”

A groper in passing, intrusive flirting or even just an unpleasant look - "every woman has experienced it," says Ina Mastnak. We are talking about sexual violence and harassment, with over 50 percent of the latter occurring in public spaces, explains Mastnak. As the managing director of the Tara advice center in Graz, she can confirm the figures based on hard-hitting practice. She receives reports from women who have experienced assaults in bars or on their way home - or who have even been victims of knockout drops. The shocking thing is: "It can happen to anyone, there is no typical victim," says Mastnak.