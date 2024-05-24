Out! DSV Leoben loses its professional status

Fact: The blast furnace team must now "reignite" in amateur soccer. In 2022, the team was promoted from the regional league to the regional league and then returned to professional soccer after just one season. Instead of the 2028 mission (planned return to the Bundesliga), it is now once again the "Third Division Adventure". Under coach Carsten Jancker (and with new sporting director Thomas Janeschitz), the aim is to win promotion again immediately.