Italy coach misses out on two European champions

Spalletti has until June 6 to reduce his squad, which is led by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and attacking player Federico Chiesa, to 26 professionals. Italy will begin their European Championship preparations on May 31 at the Coverciano training center near Florence. After test matches against Turkey (June 4) and Bosnia-Herzegovina (June 9), the two-time European champions will travel to Germany on June 10, where Albania, Spain and Croatia await in Group B.