Head of office removed
Innsbruck town hall as a “major construction site”
Massive renovation work is underway at Innsbruck City Hall - also in terms of organization: the housing office is being relocated and a prominent owner is looking forward to new tenants.
Massive renovation work is currently underway at Innsbruck City Hall. As reported, the new coalition is taking up so many rooms in the main building that other departments have to be relocated.
Specifically, this is currently the Office for Housing Services. The plan is to relocate this to Bürgerstrasse. A prominent owner is delighted with the new tenants there: BM and former LH Herwig van Staa. It is still unclear how much space the city will take up and on what terms the contracts have been concluded. The fact is that the organizational conversion has only just begun.
Painting, sanding floors
In the main building, there are document shredders, paint buckets, floor sanding machines and discarded furniture in the corridors, as a site inspection shows. Some of the door signs have been removed and the anteroom to the mayor's office has been completely cleared out: the painters are now at work here - as almost everywhere in the clubroom area.
Coalition needs 30 rooms
But why does the coalition need 30 rooms? Presumably for additional staff. Mayor Johannes Anzengruber will be able to make good use of them, as he has taken on a mega department: around half of all responsibilities lie with him. It wasn't much different for his predecessor in office, Deputy Mayor Georg Willi.
Charges brought against Deputy Minister Willi
In addition, there are still some construction sites that Willi has left behind that need to be cleaned up. His way of managing personnel was more than controversial, as the example of the former head of personnel has shown. This case is still not over. Her successor, a proven expert in his field, has now filed charges against Willi with the public prosecutor's office. The accusation is that he withheld the bonus promised to him in his special contract. The sum involved is in the five-figure range!
Official board members report animosities
The lawyer was unanimously appointed by the city senate in March of the previous year as the successor to the failed head of the personnel department. Willi granted him a special contract in order to persuade him to transfer to the chaotically managed town hall. However, investigations by the public prosecutor's office into the personnel case against Willi then intervened. With reference to this, he repeatedly put off the head of office and simply kept part of his salary.
It was therefore a case of serious fraud and abuse of office.
Ex-Amtsvorstand in seiner Anzeige gegen Vize-BM Willi
In the fall, he finally threw in the towel in exasperation. "He induced me to perform my duties under false pretenses," complains the man concerned in his letter to the public prosecutor's office, which is available to the "Krone". "This is therefore a case of serious fraud and abuse of office."
This is not the first member of the Executive Board to speak of "recognizable animosities" against his person and resign. In 2022, the Executive Board for General District and Municipal Administration resigned.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.