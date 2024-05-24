Innsbruck town hall as a “major construction site”

Charges brought against Deputy Minister Willi

In addition, there are still some construction sites that Willi has left behind that need to be cleaned up. His way of managing personnel was more than controversial, as the example of the former head of personnel has shown. This case is still not over. Her successor, a proven expert in his field, has now filed charges against Willi with the public prosecutor's office. The accusation is that he withheld the bonus promised to him in his special contract. The sum involved is in the five-figure range!