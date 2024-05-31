Gigantic XXXLutz in Linz with top promotions

XXXL shopping experience

"It was an all-round successful opening!" sums up Saliger. The more than 180 employees, including 23 apprentices, are also delighted with the reopening of "their" store. According to Saliger, they deserve a particularly big thank you: "They have achieved and created an enormous amount during the construction phase." The new building has also created numerous new jobs at the location. After all, the XXXL shopping experience also includes the best advice, which you should ideally see for yourself. So let's go to XXXLutz Linz and finally make your dream home come true!