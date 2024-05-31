After XXXL reopening
Gigantic XXXLutz in Linz with top promotions
Last week saw the grand opening of the completely rebuilt XXXLutz furniture store on the lower Donaulände in Linz! If you can "arrange" it, then you should definitely stop by the new Upper Austrian flagship store, because there are still 10,000 opening offers and many top promotions waiting for you!
The new store alone is a reason to visit XXXLutz in Linz: After a glorious XXXL reopening on May 23, the new location next to the Blau-Weiß-Linz stadium is currently probably the most modern XXXL furniture store in Europe with more than 24,000 m² of sales space! The façade in particular is a real eye-catcher and is set in scene with a completely new LED lighting concept. But the new XXXLutz also knows how to impress on the inside.
"In the XXXLutz furniture store in Linz, the latest trends and findings from all over Europe are taken up and presented in a state-of-the-art XXXL furniture store."
Mag. Thomas Saliger, Unternehmenssprecher der XXXLutz Gruppe
XXXL opening offers
There is good news for all those who were unable to attend the grand opening celebration: the 10,000 opening offers are being extended and are therefore still valid - in all XXXLutz furniture stores throughout Upper Austria!
XXXL range
The entire range of brands, products and living styles, for all tastes and in all price categories: Nowhere else in Austria will you find more choice than at XXXLutz and this naturally also applies to the new flagship store in Linz! Every single department here is XXXL: the best example of this is probably the huge planning competence center for kitchens and bathrooms on the third floor, which now houses a total of 80 kitchens on around 2,000 m² and 110 bathrooms on 750 m² - truly impressive figures for a furniture store!
The new kitchen studio offers the entire spectrum of styles and shapes, from entry-level kitchens to high-end kitchens, and currently also boasts a prototype for virtual reality glasses, which customers can use to virtually "walk through" their own planned kitchen during their consultation appointment. The modern living booths are also perfectly integrated into an open and extremely friendly exhibition experience thanks to the glazed walls of the building. As a native of Linz, store manager Clemens Korous is delighted to be playing a key role in upgrading the entire district with the new XXXLutz!
XXXL Rooftop Restaurant
The tried and tested XXXL restaurant concept has also been "upgraded" for Linz, namely - for the first time for an XXXL furniture store - with an "XXXLutz Rooftop Restaurant". In addition to more than 200 indoor seats, this also offers a roof terrace with over 100 seats, which invites you to linger, especially in fine weather, with a fantastic view of Linz Cathedral, the Pöstlingberg and the Danube.
XXXL shopping experience
"It was an all-round successful opening!" sums up Saliger. The more than 180 employees, including 23 apprentices, are also delighted with the reopening of "their" store. According to Saliger, they deserve a particularly big thank you: "They have achieved and created an enormous amount during the construction phase." The new building has also created numerous new jobs at the location. After all, the XXXL shopping experience also includes the best advice, which you should ideally see for yourself. So let's go to XXXLutz Linz and finally make your dream home come true!
Everything new in Linz
- 10,000 opening offers
- Europe's most modern XXXL furniture store
- more than 24,000 m² sales area
- over 180 employees, incl. 23 apprentices
- 330 restaurant seats incl. terrace
- 70 m² XXXL Kinderland
- approx. 430 parking spaces, of which approx. 300 are in the underground car park
