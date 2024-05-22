AfD: appearance ban for its own lead candidate

Krah resigns as a member of the federal executive committee

Krah himself declared on X that he would forego further election campaign appearances and resign as a member of the federal executive committee. "You can never fall lower than in God's hands. I take note of the fact that factual and differentiated statements by me are being misused as a pretext to harm our party. The last thing we need at the moment is a debate about me. The AfD must maintain its unity. For this reason, I will refrain from further election campaign appearances with immediate effect and resign as a member of the Federal Executive Committee."