Ofner in the round of 16 in Geneva – now Ruud awaits

Sebastian Ofner has reached the round of 16 at the ATP 250 tournament in Geneva. The Styrian, who advanced from qualifying to the main competition, won against the Australian Rinky Hijikata on Monday with 4:6, 6:4, 6:3 after being a set behind. In the round of the best 16, Ofner will now face the Norwegian Casper Ruud, seeded number two.