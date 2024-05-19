Hate, sex and more
Test: This is how dangerous game apps are for children
Amok runs, hate messages, sex scenes - in a test of game apps for children, consumer protection experts from the German consumer organization Stiftung Warentest found alarming and unacceptable content. The business models of the app providers are also highly questionable for children, according to the verdict. Almost all of the 16 popular games in the test failed.
A character walks down the street, holding a machine gun. He shoots another character, the blood spurts, the perpetrator reloads and shoots someone else. The testers observed this rampage in a game app that is approved for ages twelve and up and even allows younger children without any problems.
Scary monsters, sex scenes and fascist and anti-Semitic user and group names were also found. Some of these findings were reported, but the providers often did not react at all - and even if they did, they sometimes did not change anything. According to a statement, this was also the case when they were asked for children's cell phone numbers.
Manipulative game design
Violence, sex and hate messages were by no means all that worried the consumer protection experts when they tested 16 popular mobile games for Android. "The manipulative game design of the apps is particularly problematic," Dr. Holger Brackemann, Head of Investigations at Stiftung Warentest, is quoted as saying "It tempts children to play more and more and buy more and more."
Examples of game pressure include rewards for daily gaming, social obligations towards fellow players or requests to play at certain times. Most games also rely heavily on in-app purchases. Gamers can purchase virtual weapons, textiles or resources such as fairy dust and gemstones. Each purchase could cost up to 240 euros, it said.
According to Stiftung Warentest, the providers use all kinds of tricks in the game design ("dark patterns"). For example, they disguise real costs with fictitious currencies, tempt players to buy virtual items that speed up progress in the game - or build in waiting times that can be skipped by making a purchase.
Scathing verdict
The overall verdict for "Brawl Stars", "Subway Surfers", "Pokémon Go", "Fortnite" and co. is therefore: unacceptable. "Minecraft" is the only game in the test that scored better. With a little parental support and technical tricks, it is "okay for children", it said.
"We are calling for 'child protection by default' - in other words, no in-app purchases and no dark patterns in games for children," Brackemann demands. The basic settings of apps should be such that they can be used by children without hesitation. Better control of content that is harmful to minors is also urgently needed.
Martin Gobbin, multimedia expert at Stiftung Warentest, explains what parents can do: "Parents should talk to their children about game apps and their risks. They can also prevent in-app purchases, limit screen time and let children play offline." They can also point out alternatives: "Apart from the popular game apps, there are also many games that are more suitable for children."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
