Part two of the interview with Heinz Palme and Matthias Mödl: On the occasion of the new book, the leading actor and his co-author talk about the phenomenon of Franz Beckenbauer, the 2006 World Cup award (Palme: "FIFA didn't prepare the DFB properly"), the 1994 World Cup, Herbert Prohaska, Toni Innauer and Palme's role as mentor and speaker.