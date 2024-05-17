Sporting competition instead of war

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had explained that there were no concrete official proposals from Paris on how to proceed. The idea of Olympic peace dates back to antiquity, but was also adopted as an idea when the Games were revived in modern times. All hostilities should cease during the sporting event. However, this rule has been violated several times in the past. The Olympic Games were canceled during the First and Second World Wars. They should have been held in Berlin (1916), Tokyo (1940) and London (1944). The Olympic Games of the modern era go back to an initiative of the French nobleman Pierre de Coubertin. He argued that the youth of the world should compete in sporting competitions instead of fighting each other on battlefields.