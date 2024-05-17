Despite protests
Grünheide votes in favor of Tesla factory expansion
Grünheide near Berlin has cleared the way for the controversial expansion of the Tesla factory site. Under police protection, the municipal council voted by a majority in favor of an amended development plan on Thursday. Following criticism from the local population, less forest is to be cut down for the Tesla expansion than originally planned.
The US electric car manufacturer wants to expand its site to include a freight yard and logistics areas. The municipality expects this to relieve traffic congestion in Grünheide. Environmental alliances, on the other hand, see environmental risks and called on the municipal representatives to vote against the expansion. Tesla opponents announced further protests against company boss Elon Musk's only European car plant.
Last week, hundreds of environmental activists in Grünheide warned of environmental dangers and protested against an expansion. The alliance "Tesla den Hahn abdrehen" and the initiative "Tesla stoppen" announced further actions. Following a court decision, the environmental activists do not have to vacate a protest camp with tree houses set up at the end of February on the edge of the Tesla factory for the time being.
teslaLess deforestation
Almost two thirds of Grünheide's residents had rejected the car manufacturer's previous expansion plans in a survey in February. However, the citizens' vote was not binding. Tesla had given assurances that it would meet the concerns of the population. The development plan was revised and Tesla reduced the originally planned expansion area.
Instead of more than 100 hectares, around 50 hectares of forest are now to be cleared. From the perspective of Tesla and Grünheide's mayor Arne Christiani (non-party), the planned factory station can relieve freight traffic on the roads.
Workplace for 12,000 employees
Tesla has been manufacturing electric cars in Grünheide, a municipality with a population of 9,200 southeast of Berlin, for around two years. Around 12,000 employees work at the plant. However, the planned global job cuts at Tesla will also affect hundreds of jobs at the Grünheide factory.
Environmental associations, conservationists and local residents are critical of the relocation, partly because the site is located in a water protection area. Lawsuits have also been announced. The car manufacturer has rejected concerns and pointed out, for example, that water consumption at the factory is lower than the industry average.
Pamela Eichmann (SPD), chairwoman of the voluntary local council, supported Tesla's expansion plans. She said on Deutschlandfunk radio on Thursday: "The planned freight station will relieve citizens of 1900 truck journeys a day." She and her colleagues on the local council decided on the development plan independently of Tesla. The company had not exerted any pressure.
