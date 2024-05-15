"Warmest wishes"
Queen Camilla no longer wants to buy new furs
Queen Camilla is following the example of her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II and no longer wants to buy any new fur products.
The animal welfare organization Peta welcomed the move, which was communicated to her by Buckingham Palace with the "warmest wishes" of the wife of King Charles III. The royal couple are generally known for their commitment to animals and the environment.
"Right and proper"
"It is right and proper for the British monarchy to reflect British values by recognizing that fur has no place in our society," said Peta founder Ingrid Newkirk.
No alternatives to bearskin hats
At the same time, the organization insisted that the British Ministry of Defence must finally stop its practice of using real bearskin for the caps of Royal Guards soldiers.
For its part, the Ministry emphasizes that the bearskins used come from legal and licensed hunts. Furthermore, there is no alternative that meets the necessary standards.
"Warmest wishes"
As the British news agency PA reported, Camilla's letter to Peta stated: "In response to your request, I can confirm that Her Majesty will not be procuring any new fur garments. This is accompanied by the Queen's warmest wishes."
Peta had criticized Camilla when she wore fur accessories made from rabbit fur in Canada in 2009. Her mother-in-law Elizabeth, who died in September 2022, announced in 2019 that no new furs would be purchased for her.
Ermine at the coronation
The royal couple are known for their commitment to animals and the environment. For example, the traditional coronation scroll, on which Charles and Camilla's coronation is handwritten, was the first to be made of paper and not animal skin.
However, both monarchs wore fur - ermine - on their robes and crowns at the ceremony on May 6, 2023. It was previously emphasized that Charles had used a robe from his mother and that an earlier fur had been used for Camilla's cloak.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
