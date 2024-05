Wimmer: One last “thank you” with style and decency

"I still have one wish"

And found great words: "Dear fans, I wanted to thank you for the 500 days at Austria. I was able to experience many highs and lows with you - but one thing was always the same: your amazing support. It was always mega, there were many goosebump moments that you provided (when I think of the first derby win). Thank you for that, but I have one more wish: please give everything you've got for the boys, they need you now. The goal is achievable!"