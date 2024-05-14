“Lena earns more support outside than rejection”

At the beginning of May, Lena Schilling and Ines Vukajlović handed out flyers in Linzer Landstraße - friendly, cheerful, hard-working. The number one and number three on the Green list for the EU elections were campaigning as normal. A few days later, Schilling came under media scrutiny - former companions accused her of "problematic behavior". The whole thing has now culminated in a civil lawsuit brought against the 23-year-old by a political couple.