Upper Austrian Greens for Schilling
“Lena earns more support outside than rejection”
The Lena Schilling case has now culminated in a private lawsuit against the 23-year-old. Despite the latest developments, Upper Austria's Greens are still fully behind their lead candidate for the EU elections. In the election campaign, Green Party leader Stefan Kaineder has even noticed increasing solidarity with Schilling.
At the beginning of May, Lena Schilling and Ines Vukajlović handed out flyers in Linzer Landstraße - friendly, cheerful, hard-working. The number one and number three on the Green list for the EU elections were campaigning as normal. A few days later, Schilling came under media scrutiny - former companions accused her of "problematic behavior". The whole thing has now culminated in a civil lawsuit brought against the 23-year-old by a political couple.
"Her very own way"
What does Vukajlović, Member of Parliament from Wels, have to say? Officially nothing - for the Upper Austrian Greens, state spokesperson Stefan Kaineder speaks out. He gives Schilling unconditional support: "We stand by our top candidate, who can inspire people for climate protection in her very own way," he says when asked by Krone.
Kaineder finds lawsuit "not bad"
Kaineder finds the fact that "attempts are being made to blur the boundaries between private and political" in the case "alarming". He finds the lawsuit now filed against Schilling "not so bad". It could clarify the allegations.
Inspiring election campaign
The EU election campaign - Schilling was in Graz with Vukajlović on Monday - tends to inspire the Greens, says Kaineder: "The case is rarely an issue on the streets - and when it is, Lena receives more support than rejection." The tenor is: "Don't let the young woman be shot down!"
