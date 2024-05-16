Cat ran into car
How injured stray cat “Leo” was given a new lease of life
In February of this year, stray cat "Leo" suddenly found himself lying in the garden of a care home in Gallspach in Upper Austria - he was seriously injured and had probably been hit by a car. But after narrowly escaping with his life, everything changed for the house cat.
In February of this year, Iris Appl was taking a lunch break with her colleagues in the garden of the Marienheim in Gallspach, where she works as a carer, when she suddenly heard a loud meowing from the street. A cat was dragging himself towards her, badly injured, and the carers recognized him immediately: stray "Leo" regularly visited everyone in the village to get cuddles and treats. And because he has such a warm nature, he was always welcome everywhere.
Found with open wounds
Now, on this day in February, he suddenly lay there with open wounds, a tear in his tail reaching down to the bone. After initial treatment, the vet discovered that his pelvis and thigh were broken. The velvet paw had probably been in a car accident. A major, expensive operation was necessary. What to do? Iris Appl wrote to the "Krone" animal corner.
The "Krone" animal corner helps
Time and again, desperate pet owners or animal welfare organizations turn to the "Friends of the Animal Corner" association when unexpected expenses arise. The donations from Krone readers have already helped many people. This also applies to "Leo".
He had to wear a fixator for ten weeks and was not allowed to put any weight on his fracture, but he is now doing well again. And the best news: his rescuer has given him a home. He now has his own basket and can live with Iris Appl and her family.
We didn't know what to do or who would pay the vet bill. A colleague at work then told me about the "Krone" animal corner.
Katzenretterin Iris Appl
And the cat already has a best friend: "Guarda" the dog. Iris Appl is delighted: "He feels at home and has found his forever home with us."
