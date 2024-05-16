How injured stray cat “Leo” was given a new lease of life

In February of this year, Iris Appl was taking a lunch break with her colleagues in the garden of the Marienheim in Gallspach, where she works as a carer, when she suddenly heard a loud meowing from the street. A cat was dragging himself towards her, badly injured, and the carers recognized him immediately: stray "Leo" regularly visited everyone in the village to get cuddles and treats. And because he has such a warm nature, he was always welcome everywhere.