“This will be a challenge”

"We are almost through with the tournament budget, which is 165,000 euros. Earlier than ever before." Raimund Stefanits can now concentrate fully on organizing the Alpstar Ladies Open Vienna.

This will be held for the first time as an ITF W75 event, Austria's second largest women's tournament, on the UTC La Ville course from September 2. "This means more effort, from hotels and referees to fitness facilities on site. It will be a challenge and also an experiment for us," says Stefanits, who is hoping for a strong starting field with Austria's aces Julia Grabher, Sinja Kraus and Tamara Kostic in addition to the national championships for the mentally handicapped. "When the best Austrian players compete, it's very valuable for any tournament." Especially local hero Kraus, who recently lost 3:6, 5:7 to Tamara Zidansek (Slo) in the round of 16 at the W75 tournament in Trnava.