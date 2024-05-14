W75 tournament in Vienna
“This will be a challenge”
After the Spring Bowl is before the Alpstar Ladies Open Vienna! The preparations for the second largest women's tennis tournament in the country are in full swing with organizer Raimund Stefanits and Co. For the first time, there will be a W75 tournament at the UTC La Ville.
"We are almost through with the tournament budget, which is 165,000 euros. Earlier than ever before." Raimund Stefanits can now concentrate fully on organizing the Alpstar Ladies Open Vienna.
This will be held for the first time as an ITF W75 event, Austria's second largest women's tournament, on the UTC La Ville course from September 2. "This means more effort, from hotels and referees to fitness facilities on site. It will be a challenge and also an experiment for us," says Stefanits, who is hoping for a strong starting field with Austria's aces Julia Grabher, Sinja Kraus and Tamara Kostic in addition to the national championships for the mentally handicapped. "When the best Austrian players compete, it's very valuable for any tournament." Especially local hero Kraus, who recently lost 3:6, 5:7 to Tamara Zidansek (Slo) in the round of 16 at the W75 tournament in Trnava.
As the organizer of the Alpstar Spring Bowl, an ITF U18 tournament, Stefanits celebrated the title of Nico Hipfl, nephew of former pro Markus, in St. Pölten. "Great performance, great event - an incredible advertisement for Austria's most traditional youth tournament. And many employees from there will also be helping out at La Ville."
