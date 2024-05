Melissa Naschenweng is moving into gastronomy

No more Bergbauernbuam! Melissa wants to give up the stage more often in future for her dad Andreas, who works as a restaurateur. As a "typical guesthouse child", she wants to lend a hand in the newly opened family business. Before that, fans can still look forward to her music: on Saturday, the 33-year-old will be on stage at the Uttendorf fire department's anniversary celebration - and has a premiere in store.