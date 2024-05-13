Time difference! Result corrected in night shift

A bitter aftermath to the Horst Mandl Memorial in Graz! The result for the women's 100 m hurdles had to be corrected after a night-time check. The only good thing for Karin Strametz first: her winning time of 12.92 seconds with the regular tailwind of 1.9 m/sec remains. There is therefore no doubt about her direct qualification for the European Championships in Rome (June 7-12). However, all the times behind her have been revised downwards. The international hurdles sprinters had rejoiced in top times too soon ...