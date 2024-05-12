Chancellor on the FPÖ: “We’re talking about treason here”

There is another topic that has heated things up this week. The letter to NATO together with Switzerland, Ireland and Malta. A two-page letter was sent to NATO to promote cooperation. The opposition is talking about joining through the back door ...

To be clear: There is norapprochement with NATO. The reactions are overdramatized and again due to the excitement of a super election year. What is it all about? The Partnership for Peace has been around for a long time, which is the opportunity for non-NATO countries to participate in NATO projects and cross-security measures. In my view, this makes a lot of sense. There is always international cooperation, including on behalf of the UN or a European peacekeeping mission, where it is important to have the same standard and to be able to communicate with each other very quickly in crises. It is important to be able to act together quickly. That's what it's all about. That is why all neutral states - including Switzerland - are included. It is a further development of the Partnership for Peace, it is more security and has nothing to do with a rapprochement with NATO. This political connotation is only being used to deliberately unsettle people. I think that is wrong, it is about more security for Austria through cooperation, but it is not about moving closer to NATO.