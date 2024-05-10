Accused pregnant
Prostitute on a raid: “Victim cunningly drugged”
The men just wanted to have a good night - but in the end they couldn't remember it. The call girls they ordered drugged them and robbed them. This is why two prostitutes and their pimp now have to stand trial. In addition to criminal activities, they also had exciting romantic relationships.
They targeted older, single men. They were looking for a hot night on online dating platforms or portals for escort girls. The victims then found "Romana", "Miranda" or even "Julianna" - who were happy to pay a house call. Which had a devastating outcome for the men ...
With knockout drops: "Victims cunningly drugged"
The two prostitutes and their 53-year-old pimp were only out to rob the clients. "They waited for a favorable moment to cunningly stun the victim," writes the Vienna public prosecutor's office in the indictment. The modus operandi always remained the same: In pairs or alone, the women made eyes at the victim, poured knockout drops into his drink. "They became unconscious within a very short time and remained so - due to the massive dosage of benzodiazepine - for up to two days in some cases," the prosecution said.
To ensure that this modus operandi could take place, they also took their own mixed drinks - mostly fruit juices - with them to disguise the taste of the knockout drops.
Staatsanwaltschaft Wien
When the men woke up again, cash and valuables were missing. In three cases, the prostitutes even took entire safes, another time branded clothing and a porcelain doll. The 53-year-old third defendant waited outside the apartment and picked up the women and the loot. The criminal organization caused over 73,000 euros in damage throughout Austria.
Triangular relationship between call girls and pimps
However, the accused did not only get together to rob single men. Their personal relationships are almost as cinematic as the scam of the pimp and his prostitute. The 53-year-old Hungarian had been in a relationship with the second defendant (28) since 2018, met the first defendant (43) four years later. And moved to Linz with her. There, however, he quickly made contact with his ex again. "The three defendants had a three-way relationship for a certain period of time," is how the public prosecutor's office sums up the Hungarian's indecisiveness.
The three defendants were in a three-way relationship for some time.
Staatsanwaltschaft Wien zur Unentschlossenheit des Zuhälters
On May 22, they will stand trial for aggravated robbery at the Vienna Regional Court, but will probably not appear as a threesome. This is because the relationship between the 53-year-old and the two prostitutes appears to have broken down. Especially as the 43-year-old heavily incriminated her ex-partner, while the younger woman in custody is expecting a child from the man ...
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.