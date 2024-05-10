Prostitute on a raid: “Victim cunningly drugged”

Triangular relationship between call girls and pimps

However, the accused did not only get together to rob single men. Their personal relationships are almost as cinematic as the scam of the pimp and his prostitute. The 53-year-old Hungarian had been in a relationship with the second defendant (28) since 2018, met the first defendant (43) four years later. And moved to Linz with her. There, however, he quickly made contact with his ex again. "The three defendants had a three-way relationship for a certain period of time," is how the public prosecutor's office sums up the Hungarian's indecisiveness.