How working hours are being gradually reduced

Should we work 41 hours a week in future, as the Federation of Austrian Industries is suggesting? Or even just 32 hours, as some in the SPÖ want - the debate is currently boiling over. The arguments are clear: it is a way for companies to compensate for the shortage of skilled workers if those already in employment work more. Moreover, this is the only way to ensure that enough contributions continue to come in for the social security system and pensions. Left-wingers point to the fact that, according to surveys, many employees want to reduce their working hours and that there would also be less sick leave and people would be more productive.