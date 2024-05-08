Porr and Strabag buy domestic thermal spas

Both are already partially active in the healthcare sector and want to strengthen this. Porr, for example, is already involved in eight healthcare facilities and clinics and has 20 years of experience in planning and operating hospitals. "This is a logical expansion into the healthcare business. We look forward to working with the City of Vienna on the operational management and further construction projects at the AKH", explains Porr CEO Karl-Heinz Strauss on the deal. "The more than 1,150 employees will certainly keep their jobs, and we even want to increase their numbers."