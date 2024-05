How to make our schools more climate-friendly

Schools and teaching in Austria should not only become more modern and technologically better, but also more climate-friendly: what pupils around the world have been campaigning for at the "Fridays for Future" demonstrations for years is now being reflected in a slightly different area. Education Minister Martin Polaschek is investing 2.4 billion euros in federal schools to bring all renovations up to the "KlimaAktiv" silver standard in the coming years - new buildings are to achieve the gold standard (see info box below).