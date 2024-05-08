In the old town of Innsbruck
Construction site upsets, city seeks reassurance
A business owner in Innsbruck's old town complains about delays in the delivery of paving stones. The city has issued a warning and dispelled rumors. They are around two weeks ahead of schedule, they assure us.
"During the day, I have an 80 percent drop in footfall." Andreas Götsch, a grocer in Kiebachgasse in Innsbruck's old town, contacted the "Tiroler Krone" newspaper with this complaint. He believes the reason for the lack of customers is the building site. As reported several times, the streets and alleyways in the old town are being repaved. "Now everything has been torn up here, but the new paving stones aren't due to arrive until August," the entrepreneur shakes his head.
Extra outdoor storage rented
Götsch has been running the business, which was founded in 1928, since 1979. There have often been construction sites. "But I've never experienced anything like this." However, the store owner does not blame the construction company carrying out the work. "After all, they work according to plan and can't help it, of course."
Götsch also says that "I even rented an external warehouse for my goods because deliveries are sometimes not possible due to the construction site. Of course, no one will reimburse me for the costs". He had also approached the designated mayor Johannes Anzengruber about the problem with the construction site. "He said that he would take care of it," concludes Götsch.
"We are two weeks ahead of schedule"
During the site inspection in the old town, the "Tiroler Krone" also met Manuel Oberländer, responsible for local building supervision on behalf of the city. He reassured Götsch and other contractors: "We are around two weeks ahead of schedule. Kiebachgasse was originally scheduled for mid-May. But now we were able to start earlier." The fact that the paving will not start until August is correct, however: "But there will be a temporary solution with concrete and greenery. The site fence will also be removed as far as possible."
All paving stones have been delivered on time so far and there are currently no delays.
Advantages for business owners
There are even advantages for businesses and pubs. "There's no construction noise and you can keep the restaurants open as normal." Finally, the head of building supervision assures that "all paving stones have been delivered on time so far and there are currently no delays".
In addition to regular information events, the city's public relations office also refers to the dedicated website www.ibkinfo.at/altstadt-pflaster, which provides regular updates on the progress of the construction work.
