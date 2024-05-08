Construction site upsets, city seeks reassurance

During the site inspection in the old town, the "Tiroler Krone" also met Manuel Oberländer, responsible for local building supervision on behalf of the city. He reassured Götsch and other contractors: "We are around two weeks ahead of schedule. Kiebachgasse was originally scheduled for mid-May. But now we were able to start earlier." The fact that the paving will not start until August is correct, however: "But there will be a temporary solution with concrete and greenery. The site fence will also be removed as far as possible."