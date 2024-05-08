Under the German radar

The linebacker is relaxed about why the Vikings are not considered the favorites despite their league-best 24-3 win record in Germany: "The league's focus is on the German market. It will never be said: 'The Viennese are winning everything now'. But we know what we can do, what our expectations are. And that is to be in the Championship Game." This will take place on September 22 in Gelsenkirchen. You can save the date for now.