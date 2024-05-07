-
Artificial intelligence doesn’t think of everyone
Artificial intelligence is on everyone's lips and is being used in more and more areas of everyday life. The "Krone" visited a social housing association in Linz, where the latest technology is being used. But there is also criticism of developers.
Are technology and artificial intelligence, which are currently on everyone's lips, a curse or a blessing for people with disabilities? For once at least, they open the door during a visit to the Krone at the Assista social organization's residential complex in Linz, when Resi Schneebauer (68) stops in front of her room and taps on the screen mounted on her wheelchair. This opens the front door. The resident can use her tablet to control things that she would otherwise not be able to do, such as opening windows or doors with a click.
Voice control helps
One floor up, Alfred Prantl (64) receives the "Krone". He opens the door not by pressing a screen, but by voice control. "I use it to control the lights, the windows and the mouse on my computer, for example," explains Prantl, who calls out "switch off the living room" to demonstrate - it gets dark. The 64-year-old is chairman of the Association of Representatives of People with Disabilities in Upper Austria. "Everyone should be able to get such technical aids financed," he says.
"Think along with the development of the systems"
"It also makes care easier if I don't always have to ring for help just to turn on the TV."
The market is very small
Nevertheless, Assista Managing Director Markus Lasinger is ambivalent about artificial intelligence (AI) instruments, such as voice control: "AI would actually promote inclusion because it offers people with disabilities many opportunities. But the fact that their needs are not taken into account when developing AI means that this group of people is excluded again." In addition: "The market for assistive systems is very small, which is why many things are not fully exploited."
Because their needs are not taken into account when developing AI, people with disabilities are excluded again.
Markus Lasinger über Probleme mit KI
How can this be changed? "When developing systems, bear in mind that there are people who need more support," says advocate Prantl. "Apps also need to be developed in such a way that they can be operated by people with disabilities." Apart from that, Prantl smiles as he talks about another challenge: as a native Tyrolean, he had difficulties with the voice control system understanding his dialect.
