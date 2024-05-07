Artificial intelligence doesn’t think of everyone

Are technology and artificial intelligence, which are currently on everyone's lips, a curse or a blessing for people with disabilities? For once at least, they open the door during a visit to the Krone at the Assista social organization's residential complex in Linz, when Resi Schneebauer (68) stops in front of her room and taps on the screen mounted on her wheelchair. This opens the front door. The resident can use her tablet to control things that she would otherwise not be able to do, such as opening windows or doors with a click.