Jacques Lemans: Where quality has been ticking for 50 years

50 years ago, the trained electrical engineer Alfred Riedl founded the company Jacques Lemans with the vision of creating an internationally recognized watch brand. Today, the St. Veit native can look back on a remarkable success story. "In the beginning, it was a four-man operation; we now employ 370 people. We have ten stores of our own in Austria and are represented by around 1700 jewelers. We have been the clear market leader in our price segment in German-speaking countries for 25 years," explains founder Alfred Riedl, who has shared the management of the company with his son Andreas since last year.