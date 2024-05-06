For sick children
200 cyclists at the start of the “Tour de Herz”
At the "Tour de Herz", amateur athletes cycle for a good cause. Leopold Haselmann from Krems (Lower Austria) is also collecting donations for children with heart disease during the 310-kilometer ride from Passau to Vienna.
Two years ago, municipal employee Leopold Haselmann from Krems retired. In retirement, he naturally continues his favorite hobby - cycling. And as in previous years, the athlete is not just pedaling for personal records. Haselmann is taking part in the "Tour de Herz" for the sixth time this year. A campaign that raises money for children with heart disease.
By taking part in the sporting event, I am supporting children with heart disease for the sixth time. Anyone who also wants to donate is cordially invited!
Leopold Haselmann
30 kilometers in ten hours
On June 8, he sets off from Passau in Germany, with the finish 310 kilometers downstream in Vienna. "The first of around 200 cyclists will start at 4.30 a.m. on this day," says Haselmann, who will set off with his group at 7.30 a.m. The meeting point is just under ten hours later at the so-called yellow bridge over the Danube, where the cyclists will be escorted by the police to the old general hospital in Alsergrund.
Request for a "donation head start"
Haselmann, who was also voted "Poldi of the Year" by Krone readers in 2022, is already busy collecting donations so that he doesn't start with an empty wallet. "The real goal is to do something good on this day. For children who are not doing so well"
Donation account: IBAN AT25 2011 1827 3005 2100
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.