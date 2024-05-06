Vorteilswelt
For sick children

200 cyclists at the start of the “Tour de Herz”

Nachrichten
06.05.2024 19:00

At the "Tour de Herz", amateur athletes cycle for a good cause. Leopold Haselmann from Krems (Lower Austria) is also collecting donations for children with heart disease during the 310-kilometer ride from Passau to Vienna.

comment0 Kommentare

Two years ago, municipal employee Leopold Haselmann from Krems retired. In retirement, he naturally continues his favorite hobby - cycling. And as in previous years, the athlete is not just pedaling for personal records. Haselmann is taking part in the "Tour de Herz" for the sixth time this year. A campaign that raises money for children with heart disease.

Zitat Icon

By taking part in the sporting event, I am supporting children with heart disease for the sixth time. Anyone who also wants to donate is cordially invited!

Leopold Haselmann

30 kilometers in ten hours
On June 8, he sets off from Passau in Germany, with the finish 310 kilometers downstream in Vienna. "The first of around 200 cyclists will start at 4.30 a.m. on this day," says Haselmann, who will set off with his group at 7.30 a.m. The meeting point is just under ten hours later at the so-called yellow bridge over the Danube, where the cyclists will be escorted by the police to the old general hospital in Alsergrund.

Request for a "donation head start"
Haselmann, who was also voted "Poldi of the Year" by Krone readers in 2022, is already busy collecting donations so that he doesn't start with an empty wallet. "The real goal is to do something good on this day. For children who are not doing so well"

Donation account: IBAN AT25 2011 1827 3005 2100

Thomas Lauber
Thomas Lauber
