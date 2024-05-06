200 cyclists at the start of the “Tour de Herz”

30 kilometers in ten hours

On June 8, he sets off from Passau in Germany, with the finish 310 kilometers downstream in Vienna. "The first of around 200 cyclists will start at 4.30 a.m. on this day," says Haselmann, who will set off with his group at 7.30 a.m. The meeting point is just under ten hours later at the so-called yellow bridge over the Danube, where the cyclists will be escorted by the police to the old general hospital in Alsergrund.