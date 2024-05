Victory even despite broken bones in Imbach

The 2017 youth champion recently finished second twice in Sittendorf, making it onto the podium for the first time this year. This means he is just one step away from his first win of the day in the MX2 class. "I'm still missing that," nods the 20-year-old from Seitenstetten, "Johannes Klein is in good form, he's won the first four races - but I want to beat him in my home race!"